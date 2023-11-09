Mater Dei Volleyball In Final Four

The Mater Dei High School girls volleyball team is among the four Class 2A squads still in the running for a state championship.

The Knights won their super-sectional match at Carlinville last Friday.

They defeated Pleasant Plains 25-12, 25-14.

Their state semifinal match is scheduled for Friday, November 10 at 2:30 p.m. against Rock Falls.

The third place and state championship matches will be played Saturday, November 11 at 12:25 p.m. and 1:55 p.m. The contests on Friday and Saturday will be played in Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.

Mater Dei advanced to the super-sectional by winning the Greenville Sectional last week.

In Class 1A, Effingham St. Anthony will play its semifinal match at 10:30 a.m. Friday against Galena.