Mater Dei Volleyball Wins State Title

The Mater Dei Knights volleyball girls are the champions of IHSA Class 2A.

The Knights won the title game Saturday afternoon at Redbird Arena in Normal. They defeated Elmhurst York 25-21, 25-22.

This is the eighth state championship in Mater Dei volleyball history and the first one since 2011.

This year’s team completed the season with a 33-6 record.

Rock Falls beat Carmi for third place in Class 2A.

Effingham St. Anthony won third place in the Class 1A volleyball tournament, beating Cissna Park in three sets.