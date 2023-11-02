Mater Dei Wins Volleyball Sectional

The Mater Dei Knights are in the volleyball super-sectional for the fourth time in the last five years.

The Mater Dei girls defeated Central Wednesday night to win the Greenville Class 2A Sectional.

The match went three games, with Mater Dei winning the first one 25-23 and Central taking the second game by the same score.

In the deciding final game, the Knights opened up a 20-9 lead, then Central closed the gap to 23-16 before Mater Dei won 25-16.

This is the 27th sectional championship in Mater Dei school history.

The Knights advance to the Carlinville Class 2A Super-Sectional with a 30-6 record. They will go up against Pleasant Plains Friday at 6 p.m. in Carlinville.