Mulberry Turkey Tournament Ends Today

Today (Saturday) is the final day of the 21st Annual Mulberry Grove Turkey Tournament.

Four games will be played to determine overall places.

The Mulberry Grove Aces are playing Father McGivney for third place at 4:30 p.m. Both teams are 2-1 in the tournament. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.

The first game at 1:30 p.m. will be for seventh place, as Mt. Olive goes up against Lebanon. Both teams are 0-3.

The fifth place game, at 3 p.m. matches up two 1-2 teams, Ramsey and Cowden Herrick-Beecher City.

St. Elmo/Brownstown and South Central will play for the tournament championship about 6 p.m. They enter the title contest with 3-0 records in the tournament.