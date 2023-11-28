Pocahontas 8th Grade Girls Go To Regional Final

The Pocahontas eighth grade girls’ basketball team had an excellent season, reaching the championship game in the IESA Class 8-1A regional.

The Indians were seeded second in the regional and received a first round bye. They defeated Ramsey 32-16 in the semifinals, then fell to top-seeded Sigel St. Michael’s in the championship game, 40-22. The regional was at Sigel.

The Pocahontas squad finished the season with an outstanding record of 18-2. Players included Hannah Doll, Clare Glisson, Jana Glisson, Olivia Hilmes, Paige Knebel. Melanie Mills, Bentlie Siebert and Kinzie Stefanisin.

Head coach was Donald Smith and Joshua Cox served as assistant coach. Kylie Doll was student coach and HaLeigh Wilfong student manager.