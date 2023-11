The Greenville Lady Blue Jays played in the recent IESA Class 7-3A basketball regional at Staunton.

The Greenville squad was seeded fourth and made it to the championship game. The Lady Jays opened with a 24-0 win over Vandalia, then edged the number-one seeded Litchfield team 17-16.

Greenville met Staunton in the regional championship contest and was defeated 16-12.