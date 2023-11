The Greenville Comets opened their season last Tuesday with a win at Nokomis.

They start play in the Kaskaskian Classic at Carlyle this afternoon, playing SIUE Charter at 4:30 p.m.

Pool play continues for the Comets Monday at 7:30 p.m. against Carlyle and Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. against Hillsboro. WGEL will broadcast Monday’s game.

The tournament ends Saturday, December 2.

Click below to hear WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talk with Comets Head Coach Todd Cantrill, leading up to Saturday afternoon’s contest: