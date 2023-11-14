Twelve Football Comets All Conference

The Greenville football Comets were champions of the South Central Conference with a 9-0 record.

That has led to 12 members of the team being recognized by South Central coaches.

Senior Nick Grull was honored three times. He was named a first team linebacker, a member of the third team for offensive skills and a second team special teams player.

Junior Declan Graber was selected to the offensive skill second team and the defensive back third team.

First team Comets included sophomore Dayton Oliver in offensive skills, senior Hunter Clark on the offensive line, senior Jon Burlingame on the defensive line and junior Gavin Doll for defensive back.

Other second team selections were junior Trent Mueller on the offensive line, junior Ayden White on the defensive line, junior Nick Eyman at linebacker, and junior Gus Olson at defensive back.

Other third team Comets included junior Ben Hutchinson for offensive skills and senior Brayden Huels on defensive line.

The Comets finished their season with a 10-1 record.