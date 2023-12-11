Aces Playing In Tournament

The 63rd Annual St. Elmo Holiday Boys Basketball Tournament is this week, and once again, the Mulberry Grove Aces are one of the teams in the field.

The Aces’ first game is Wednesday, December 13 at 6:15 p.m. against St. Elmo-Brownstown. The tournament gets underway Tuesday, December 12 when Hillsboro plays Ramsey at 6:15 p.m., followed by Patoka/Odin against Windsor/Stewardson Strasburg.

The second game Wednesday night will be Cowden Herrick/Beecher City against Cumberland.

If the Aces win their first game, they will play on Friday, December 15 at 7:45 p.m. A first-round loss for the Aces sends then to a consolation bracket game at 6:15 p.m. Friday.

The tournament ends Saturday, December 16. The seventh place game is at 3 p.m., followed by the consolation bracket final at 4:30, third place at 6 and championship game at 7:30.

The Aces have the seventh seed. Hillsboro is the top seed followed by St. Elmo-Brownstown, Cowden Herrick/Beecher City, Patoka/Odin, Windsor/Stewardson Strasburg, and Cumberland. Ramsey is seeded eighth.