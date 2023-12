The Greenville Junior High boys basketball teams recorded victories Tuesday night at Vandalia.

The eighth grade Blue Jays won 25-18. Top scorers were Christian Swalley with 14 points, Paxton Ackerman with six and Aiden Linnabary with five.

The seventh grade Jays topped Vandalia 42-18, after jumping out to a 25-11 halftime lead.

Hayden Hediger scored 14 points for the winning squad. Taevon Petty had eight points and Liam Potthast seven.