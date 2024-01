Boys and girls high school basketball tournaments ended Friday at Carlinville.

The Litchfield boys placed second, losing to Hardin Calhoun in the title game, 63-59. Carlinville downed Staunton for third place and Hillsboro beat Wood River in overtime to take fifth place.

Hardin Calhoun also claimed the girls title with a 46-36 decision over Carlinville.

Gillespie beat Nokomis for third place.