The Greenville Comets won three of five games this week in the Vandalia Holiday Tournament, placing fourth out of 10 teams.

The highlight of the week was a 63-37 win over Meridian Thursday night.

The Comets were behind by seven points after the first quarter, then took control of the game, outscoring Meridian 50-15 in the second and third quarters.

