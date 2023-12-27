Comets Edge Flora In Second Tournament Game

The Greenville Comets grabbed their first win of the Vandalia Holiday Tournament Tuesday night with a 36-34 decision over Flora.

They are 1-1 in pool play with their next game Wednesday at 5 p.m. against Pana.

It was the second game in one day for both Greenville and Flora and the offense of both teams slowed down in their second contest. The Comets led 10-5 after one quarter, and the score was tied at 13 at halftime.

Flora led by two at the end of three quarters, then in the last quarter the Comets regained the lead with five minutes left and made just enough free throws to win the game.

Click below to hear coach Todd Cantrill talk to Jeff Leidel after the game:

Kaleb Gardner scored 15 points for the winners and Nolan Tabor had seven.

The Comets own an 8-5 record going into Wednesday’s game, which will be broadcast on WGEL.