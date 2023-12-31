Comets Fall In Third Place Game

Vandalia’s Wade Brannon was unstoppable Friday night to lead Vandalia to a 68-61 victory over the Greenville Comets in the third place game of the Vandalia Holiday Tournament.

Brannon piled up 31 points.

The Comets trailed by four points at half time, but came back and took the lead in the third quarter. The Vandals battled back to lead by a point after three quarters and remained on top the rest of the game.

Vandalia sank 10 three-pointers including six by Brannon. The Vandals outscored the Comets 12 to 7 at the free throw line.

GHS recorded eight three-point baskets.

Cale Ackerman scored 18 points for the Comets, Gavin Doll recorded 15 points and Nolan Tabor had 13. Ackerman sank four threes and Tabor connected on three long ones.

Ackerman was named to the all-tournament team.

The Comets are now 10-6 for the season. Their next game is Friday at North Mac.

Shelbyville won the Vandalia Tournament championship, beating Christ Our Rock Lutheran 67-44.

Nokomis topped Meridian, 65-60 for fifth place, Flora beat Okaw Valley, 75-54, for seventh place, and Pana defeated Cumberland 51-28 for ninth place.