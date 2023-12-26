Comets Lose Vandalia Tournament Opener

The Greenville Comets opened play in the Vandalia Holiday Tournament Tuesday morning with a 59-40 loss to Christ Our Rock Lutheran.

The Comets led early in the game but trailed 10-9 after one quarter.

The Silver Stallions took control after the Comets tied the score at 11. Christ Our Rock led by 12 at halftime, and 20 after three quarters.

Early in the fourth quarter, GHS cut the deficit to 12, but could get no closer.

Cale Ackerman scored 14 points for the Comets and Kaleb Gardner added 12.

The loss gives the Comets a 7-5 overall record.

They go up against Meridian at 8 p.m. Thursday. The tournament ends on Friday. All Comet games will be broadcast on WGEL.