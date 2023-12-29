Comets Roll To Win, Will Play For Third

The Greenville Comets played their best game of the season Thursday night in the Vandalia Holiday Tournament.

The Comets rolled to a 63-37 victory over Meridian and will play for third place this (Friday) evening against Vandalia.

What was impressive was the way the Comets recorded the win. They trailed by seven points after the first quarter, then took total control of the game, outscoring the Hawks 50-15 in the second and third quarters.

Head Coach Todd Cantrill told Jeff Leidel he was pleased the way the Comets came alive offensively after that opening frame. Click below to hear his comments:

Cale Ackerman led the offense with 28 points. Nick Grull had 16 points and 17 rebounds, and Kaleb Gardner posted 12 points.

The GHS squad played a very good defensive game, and Coach Cantrill pointed out the excellent play of Gavin Doll and Gus Olson against Meridian’s top offensive player.

The Comets are 10-5 for the season and finished pool play in the tournament with three wins and one loss. This evening’s 6:30 third place game game will be broadcast on WGEL.