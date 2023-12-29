Comets Win Again In Tournament

The Greenville Comets are 2-1 in the Vandalia Holiday Tournament after defeating Pana 47-34 Wednesday evening.

It took the Comets four minutes to score their first point of the game, but they trailed by just two points after the first quarter, led by six at halftime and were in front the entire second half. They led by 18 in the final quarter.

After the game, Jeff Leidel talked with Head Coach Todd Cantrill and he had a humorous comment when Jeff reminded him about his team’s slow offensive start. Click below to hear their conversation:

Kaleb Gardner and Cale Ackerman scored 12 points apiece for the winning team. Nick Grull totaled five rebounds and Gardner had four.

The Comets are 9-5 overall for the season.

Their final game in pool play at the Vandalia Tournament will be at 8 o’clock tonight against Meridian. The final results of pool play will determine when the Comets play on the final day, Friday. Both games will be broadcast on WGEL.