Comets Win At Wood River

The Greenville Comets improved their basketball record to 7-4 with a 74-48 win at East Alton-Wood River Thursday night.

GHS trailed 17-16 after one quarter, then took control midway through the second quarter, outscoring the home team 13 to 2 in the final four minutes to lead 38-26 at halftime.

The Comets outscored the Oilers 18-11 in each of the final two periods.

After the game, Jeff Leidel talked with Head Coach Todd Cantrill. The coach acknowledged the Comets had a rough start in the opening quarter with too many turnovers.

The Comets had three players score in double figures. Cale Ackerman totaled 23 points, Kaleb Gardner 16 and Nick Grill put in 11 points. Nolan Tabor made three of his team’s seven three-pointers in the game.

The varsity Comets begin action in the Vandalia Holiday Tournament on Tuesday. They go up against Christ Our Rock Lutheran at 9:30 a.m. and that night at 8 p.m. will battle Flora. Both games will be broadcast on WGEL.

The junior varsity Comets rallied to beat East Alton-Wood River 43-39. Carter Manhart scored 14 points and Aaron Cook had 13.

In freshman action, GHS won 52-40 over the Oilers. Top scorers were Drake Graber with 21 points and Austin Swalley with 16.