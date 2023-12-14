Comets Win First Home Game

The Greenville Comets basketball boys won their first home game of the season Tuesday night.

The Comets led throughout the game and recorded a 60-29 triumph over Okawville.

Leading the varsity Comets were Kaleb Gardner with 23 points and Cale Ackerman with 15.

The junior varsity Comets topped Okawville 58-35 as Carter Manhart put in 20 points.

The GHS freshman boys defeated the Rockets 60-48.

Austin Swalley scored 16 points with Drake Graber adding 12 and Ben Seay 11.

The varsity Comets host Staunton Friday night and are at home Saturday playing Monticello in their own shootout at 5:30 p.m. Both games, in addition to the Lady Comets shootout game against Wesclin at 2:30, will be broadcast on WGEL.