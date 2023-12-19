Football Comets Set Interception Record

The Greenville Comets football team had a very successful 2023 campaign, going undefeated in the regular season, winning the South Central Conference championship, and advancing to the second round of the playoffs.

The Comet defense also set a new school record for interceptions in a season.

Head Coach Todd Hutchinson reports the recent squad finished with 20 interceptions. The previous record was 18 in 2018.

Leading the team was Gus Olson with five interceptions.

Nick Grull and Connor Compton had three apiece. Players with two interceptions included Austin Wall, Gavin Doll, and Declan Graber.

Adding to the team record were Brayden Huels, Eli Shadowens and Nick Eyman with one interception each.

The Comets were 10-1 for the season.