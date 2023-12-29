Lady Comets Advance To Semifinals

The Greenville Lady Comets turned in another solid effort Thursday night in the Christ Our Rock Winterfest Tournament with a 44-19 triumph over Hamilton County. They will now play in the semifinals.

GHS led 11-2 after one quarter and opened up a 23-7 margin at halftime. It was a 36-15 advantage for the Lady Comets after three quarters.

Shayna Henderson had a big game with 15 points, 11 of them in the first half. She also had five rebounds and five steals.

Emma Veith totaled 12 points and four steals. Adyson Bearley was credited with six rebounds, and Katie Campbell had eight points, four rebounds and two assists.

The GHS girls played very good defense and accumulated 32 deflections in the game including 12 by Veith and nine by Henderson.

The Lady Comets are 2-0 at Winterfest and will play a semifinal game Friday at 8 p.m. against Pinckneyville.