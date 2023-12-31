Lady Comets Finish Second In Tournament

The Greenville Lady Comets and Father McGivney went into overtime in the championship game of the Christ Our Rock Lutheran Winterfest Tournament Saturday night.

Father McGivney outscored Greenville 7-2 in the extra period to win the title by the score of 39-34.

GHS trailed 17-15 at halftime, but by the end of the third quarter the Lady Comets were in front by three. Early in the fourth, GHS held a five-point lead, but it was 32-32 at the end of regulation time as the Griffins tied it up with 15 seconds left.

The Lady Comets posted the first field goal in the overtime, but never scored again.

Lady Comets’ Head Coach Quin Hammann told Jeff Leidel it was a hard fought contest.

Click below to hear his comments:

Father McGivney outscored the Lady Comets 14-8 at the free throw line.

Coach Hammann said he was proud of his team for getting to the championship game.

Click below for more:

In the game, Katie Campbell had 18 points and Shayna Henderson scored seven. Adyson Bearley totaled nine rebounds, and Campbell and Shayna Henderson had six rebounds and five steals apiece.

Emma Veith and Katie Campbell were named to the all-tournament team.

The GHS squad was 3-1 in the tournament and now has an overall record of 10-5. The Lady Comets’ next game is Thursday at Staunton.