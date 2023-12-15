Lady Comets In Holiday Tournament

The Greenville Lady Comets are once again playing in the Christ Our Rock Lutheran Winterfest Girls Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is December 27 through December 30.

Greenville is one of 16 teams in the event.

The Lady Comets’ first game is December 27 at 9:30 a.m. against Sandoval. If they win, they will play at 8 p.m. December 28 against the winner of the Hamilton County-Vandalia game. A loss to Sandoval would put the GHS girls into a 2 p.m. contest December 28 in the consolation bracket.

Other first round pairings include East Alton-Wood River against Wesclin, Pinckneyville against Elverado, Johnston City against Chester, Father McGivney against Anna-Jonesboro, Staunton against Dupo and Christ Our Rock Lutheran against North Clay.

Christ Our Rock Lutheran is located near Centralia, directly across from the main Kaskaskia College campus.