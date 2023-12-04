Lady Comets Lose At Nashville

The Greenville Lady Comets travelled to Nashville Saturday afternoon and lost 51-21.

The Hornettes led 27-6 at halftime and outscored GHS 19-9 in the third quarter.

Top scorers for the Lady Comets were Ava Potthast and Emma Veith with five points apiece. Katie Campbell had four rebounds and Shayna Henderson three steals.

The junior varsity GHS team fell to Nashville 56-28.

Haylee Clark scored nine points and Potthast had eight.

The Lady Comets play at Carlyle Tuesday night and the game will be broadcast on WGEL.