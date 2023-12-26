Lady Comets Open Tournament Play Wednesday

The Greenville Lady Comets’ varsity basketball team opens action in the Christ Our Rock Lutheran Winterfest Tournament Wednesday morning.

The Greenville High School girls will battle Sandoval at 9:30 a.m. in the opening round. If they win, they will advance to a second round game at 8 p.m. Thursday, December 28. A loss to Sandoval will put the Lady Comets into a consolation bracket game at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Their third game will be either at noon or 8 p.m. Friday, December 29.

Winterfest will end with games on Saturday, December 30.