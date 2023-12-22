Lady Comets Pick Up Seventh Win Of Season

The Greenville Lady Comets travelled to Edwardsville Thursday and won at Metro East Lutheran.

The final score was 52-13.

The outcome of the game was determined in the opening minutes, as the Lady Comets jumped out to a 24-2 lead after one quarter. They were on top 38-4 at halftime.

Emma Veith led the GHS squad in scoring with 18 points. She sank three three-pointers.

Kylie Doll posted 10 points and Katie Campbell had eight.

Rebounding leaders were Adyson Bearley with eight, and Ava Potthast and Natalie McCullough with five apiece. Shayna Henderson has four assists and six steals, and Campbell came up with five steals.

The varsity Lady Comets are 7-4 for the season. Their next game is Wednesday, December 27 at 9:30 a.m. against Sandoval in the Christ Our Rock Lutheran Winterfest Tournament.

The junior varsity Lady Comets rolled to a 50-13 win at Metro East Lutheran. They led 22-9 at halftime, then outscored the home team 28-4 in the final two quarters.

Kylie Doll scored 16 points, making three three-pointers. Keeleigh Valleroy and Haylee Clark netted seven points apiece.

Erin Peppler recorded five rebounds, Ella Kleiner had four rebounds, Ava Manhart collected seven steals and Doll had six steals.