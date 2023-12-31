Lady Comets Playing For Championship

The Greenville Lady Comets will play for the championship of the Christ Our Rock Winterfest Tournament Saturday night.

The Greenville High School squad will battle Father McGivney at 8 p.m. for the Winterfest title.

The Lady Comets are in the championship game after defeating Pinckneyville Friday night, 32-27, in the semifinals.

As they have done the entire tournament, the Lady Comets jumped out to an early lead. They were on top 12-4 after eight minutes and 19-12 at halftime.

It was a 24-18 score after three quarters and GHS finished with a five point victory. The winners sank nine of 16 free throws in the second half, and for the game outscored Pinckneyville 12 to 7 at the line.

Emma Veith and Katie Campbell were top scorers with nine points apiece and Shayna Henderson added six.

Adyson Bearley finished with nine rebounds and three steals, Henderson had three assists and seven steals, and Veith came up with three steals.

Tournament wins over Sandoval, Hamilton County and Pinckneyville have led to the Lady Comets being in tonight’s championship game.