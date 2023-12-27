Lady Comets Win Opener At Winterfest

The Greenville Lady Comets got off to a fast start at the Christ Our Rock Lutheran Basketball Winterfest early Wednesday morning.

The Greenville High School girls jumped out to a 29-8 lead in the first quarter and finished with a 56-28 victory over Sandoval.

Head Coach Quin Hammann told WGEL the great start was the key to the win.

The Lady Comets totaled 17 assists and 19 steals.

Emma Veith led the scoring list with 12 points, nine in the first quarter. Ava Potthast and Katie Campbell had eight points apiece, and Shayna Henderson and Haylee Clark, six apiece.

Adyson Bearley grabbed seven rebounds while Campbell had six.

Henderson handed out six assists and Campbell posted five. Steal leaders were Potthast and Henderson with four each, and Bearley and Anna Turner with three.

With the victory, the Lady Comets advance to the Winterfest winner’s bracket quarterfinals. They play Thursday at 8 p.m.