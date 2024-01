The Mater Dei High School girls basketball team won the championship of the Mascoutah Invitational Friday night.

The Lady Knights defeated Breese Central 46-43 in overtime to claim the title.

The boys Mater Dei Holiday Tournament concludes Saturday.

In games played Friday, Mater Dei beat Orchard Farm, 62-58, Breese Central stopped Nashville 46-26 and Red Bay, Alabama beat Wesclin 46-37.