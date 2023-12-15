Registration Open For Comets Youth Basketball

The Greenville Comets’ Saturday Morning Youth Basketball Program has been popular for many years.

The next one will be January 6 and run through February 10, 2024.

Registration forms have been distributed at local schools. Boys and girls in grades first through sixth are eligible. The registration fee is $25 per person.

The deadline to return registration forms to Coach Todd Cantrill is December 31. Forms and fees can be sent to him at 1204 Joshu Court, Greenville, Illinois 62246.

For more information, call Coach Cantrill at 410-4959.