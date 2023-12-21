St. Libory Couple Win Scotch Doubles Bowling Tournament At 4th Street Lanes

This past Sunday, December 17th, 4th Street Lanes in Greenville hosted this season’s 2nd Scotch Doubles 9 pin no tap bowling tournament. Under the rules of scotch doubles, teams consist of two players who alternate shots throughout the game. Nine pin no tap, indicates if you knock down 9 pins on the first ball (i.e., leave one standing) count it as a strike.

Thirty bowlers (15 teams) signed up to play in this very exciting bowling event. The tournament consisted of bowling four games in a row. In order for all skill levels of bowlers to have a chance to compete, this tournament is handicapped giving pins to teams with higher handicaps. After completion of four games the top five teams compete in a TV style “Roll Off”. This means, 5th place plays 4th place in one game, winner plays the 3rd place team, winner of that game plays the 2nd place team, and the winner of that game plays the 1st place team for the Championship. Below are the results from Sunday’s big event at 4th Street Lanes:

After 4 games of play:

5th place: Dylan Weber & Mackenzie Gipson – 1083 pins

4th place: Jordyn & Tyler Young – 1109 pins

3rd place: Aden & Wendy Gipson – 1119 pins

2nd place: Josh & Taylor Hill – 1130 pins

1st place: Clayton & Tori Walker – 1160 pins

Results of the TV style roll off:

Round one: Dylan Weber & Mackenzie Gipson defeated Team Young (Team Young awarded 5th place)

Round two: Team Gipson defeated Weber & Gipson (Weber & Gipson awarded 4th place)

Round three: Team Gipson wins again defeating Team Hill (Team Hill awarded 3rd place)

Round four: By a score of 288 to 265, Aden & Wendy Gipson defeated Clayton & Tori Walker in front of what turn out to be a large crowd of spectators. (Team Wlaker awarded 2nd place)

Aden & Wendy Gipson from St. Libory, IL. were crowned Winter 2023 Scotch Doubles Champions.