Vandalia Holiday Tournament December 26-29

Pairings for the 51st Annual Vandalia Holiday Tournament, sponsored by The FNB Community Bank, have been released. The tournament is December 26 through December 29.

The Greenville Comets are one of 10 teams in the tournament and have been seeded number one.

Each team will play five games in two pools during the four days.

The Comets open against Christ Our Rock Lutheran at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 26 and will also have an eight o’clock game that night against Flora. They face Pana at 5 p.m. December 27 and Meridian at 8 p.m. December 28.

The tournament ends Friday, December 29 with the ninth place game at 2 p.m., seventh place at 3:30, fifth place at 5, third place at 6:30 and championship game at 8.

Tournament seeds include Greenville, first; Vandalia, second; Shelbyville, third; Meridian, fourth; Flora, fifth; Okaw Valley, sixth; Cumberland, seventh; Pana, eighth; Nokomis, ninth; and Christ Our Rock Lutheran, 10th.

All Comet games will be broadcast on WGEL.