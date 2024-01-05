Aces Defeated Thursday Night

The Mulberry Grove Aces lost at home Thursday night to Father McGivney,

The final score was 66-37.

The Griffins took control of the game early, leading 22-8 after one quarter and 45-24 at halftime. They outscored the Aces 15-2 in the third period.

Father McGivney sank 10 three-pointers in the contest. The Aces were four of six at the free throw line and connected on three threes.

Jackson Icenogle scored 14 points for Mulberry Grove, Logan Bauer had eight and Landon Sugg, seven.

The loss dropped the Aces’ record to 4-8.