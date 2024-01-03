Aces Down Lebanon Tuesday

The Mulberry Grove Aces began the 2024 part of their season with a big home victory Tuesday night over Lebanon.

The final score was 73-55.

The Aces led by 13 after one quarter and were in front by 25 when the Greyhounds battle back to make it a 13-point game at halftime. By the end of the third stanza, Mulberry Grove had built another 25 point lead.

In the fourth quarter, the Aces’ lead expanded to as many as 27 points.

Four Mulberry Grove players scored in double figures. Landon Sugg led the way with 16 points. Carter Scoggins had 14, Jackson Icenogle 13 and Logan Bauer 10. Connor Hartman added nine points.

The Aces are now 4-7 for the season. They will host Father McGivney on Thursday night and the game will be broadcast on WGEL.

Friday night, the Aces hold their homecoming game against Ramsey.