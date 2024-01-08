Aces Fall In Homecoming Game

The Mulberry Grove Aces hosted Ramsey last Friday night in their homecoming game.

Ramsey came away with a 67-57 win.

The contest was tied after one quarter and the Aces led by two at halftime. Ramsey opened up a 12-point margin by the end of the third quarter.

The Rams were led offensively by Gunner Finley with 41 points.

Three Aces scored in double figures. Jackson Icenogle had 16 points, Carter Scoggins 14 and Logan Bauer 12. Connor Hartmann added nine.

The Aces are 4-9 for the season. They host Lincolnwood on Friday night.