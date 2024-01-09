Baseball Coaches Clinic Jan 20 & 21

The 21st Annual Greenville High School I-70 Baseball Coaches Clinic is scheduled for Sunday and Monday, January 21 and 22 at the school.

The clinic has been popular over the years due to the quality of speakers.

Click below to hear GHS Athletic Director and Coach Alstat talk about this year’s lineup:

The clinic is on Sunday from 5 to 8:15 p.m. and Monday from 9 a.m. to about 2:15 p.m.

Admission is $65 per person. Coaches from throughout the Midwest attend. The general public can also attend for the same fee.

Greenville Tourism is a sponsor of the I-70 Baseball Coaches Clinic.

All proceeds benefit the Greenville High School baseball program.