The Greenville University basketball Panthers recorded a 126-94 win at home on Saturday against Mississippi University For Women.

GU led by 15 points at halftime. The winning team fired up 64 three-point shots in the game and made 23 of them.

Kayden Johnson scored 23 points and Christian Bennett posted 20.

The win gives the Greenville University men a 10-5 overall record and 6-2 mark in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

The Panthers play at Eureka College Wednesday night.