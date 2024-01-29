Blue Jay Eighth Graders Advance In Regional

The eighth grade Greenville Blue Jays won their first game in the IESA Regional at East St. Louis Saturday.

The Blue Jays defeated Southwestern Piasa 36-33 to move into the semifinal round on Tuesday. They go up against Staunton at 5:15 p.m., with the game to be played at East St. Louis Lincoln.

Against Southwestern, the Jays led 7-4 after one quarter and 16-11 at halftime. Southwestern took a four-point lead with a minute to play in the third period and the Jays trailed 24-23 going into the last six minutes of action.

Neither team scored the first two minutes of the final quarter, then Christian Swalley sank a shot to give Greenville the lead again. The Jays’ lead expanded to six points. Piasa got to within two points, but the Blue Jays were able to hold on for the victory.

Swalley led the Jays’ scoring with 18 points. Cannon Hamel posted seven points and Aiden Linnabary had six.

The winner of Tuesday’s semifinal game plays for the regional championship at 4 p.m. Thursday in East St. Louis.