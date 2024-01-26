Blue Jays Cheerleaders Win Competitions

This past weekend was an exciting one for the Greenville Junior High cheerleading squad.

Friday, the Blue Jays received the first place cheerleader award at the James Burke Memorial Basketball Tournament.

Saturday, the team went to Knoxville, IL for an Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association competition. The Jays placed first in the game day and routine divisions.

Gayla Brauns is coach of the squad.

Cheerleaders include Addy Bauer, Envy Beil, Maci Bone, Laura Craver, Jocelyn Crites, Kember DeBlois, Lydia Ealy, Olivia Goodson, Avery Hentze, Emree Joiner, Mia Mains, Elyse Plant, Kylie Townzen and Mel Wickman.

The Blue Jays will conclude their 2023-2024 competition season in the Illinois Elementary School Association State Championships at Peoria on February 7.