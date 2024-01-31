Blue Jays Fall In Regional Semifinals

The eighth grade Greenville Blue Jays boys basketball team played in the semifinals of the East St. Louis Lincoln Regional Tuesday evening.

The Jays were defeated by Staunton 45-38 in IESA Class 8-3A competition.

The difference in the game was at the free throw line. Staunton put up 31 free throws and made 17 of them. Greenville shot just two free throws and sank both.

The Jays jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the first period, but it was 8-7 after six minutes of action. They led by two points at halftime. Staunton was on top 33-26 after the third quarter. The Jays got to within three points with 1:13 to play in the game, but had to foul and the Terriers made more shots from the line.

Christian Swalley scored 11 points for Greenville. Cannon Hamel had 10 points and Paxton Ackerman nine.