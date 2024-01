The Greenville Blue Jays eighth grade basketball team placed fourth in this year’s 75th Annual James Burke Memorial Basketball Tournament.

In Friday night’s third place game, Greenville was defeated by St. Anthony, 47-21.

Top scorer for the Jays was Aiden Linnabarry with seven points. Christian Swalley and Teague Alstat had three apiece.

The tournament championship went to Triad, 48 to 43 over Effingham.

Aviston won the consolation championship with a 47-31 win over Salem.