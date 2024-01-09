Blue Jays Win At Pana

A trip to Pana Monday night was successful for the Greenville Blue Jays boys basketball teams.

The eighth grade Jays defeated Pana 42-34 , outscoring the home team 14-5 in the fourth quarter. Christian Swalley scored 15 points for Greenville and Cannon Hamel had eight.

The seventh grade Jays flew past Pana 35-11. Top scorer was Hayden Hediger with 18 points.

Last week, Greenville played at Nokomis .

The eighth grade Greenville boys were outscored 15-5 in the last quarter and lost the game 37-30. Swalley posted 13 points.

The seventh grade Jays beat Nokomis 27-14.

Taevon Petty had a 12-point game and Liam Potthast totaled 10.