Burke Tournament Game Changes

Due to the weather that led to schools being closed Tuesday, changes have been made in the schedule for the James Burke Memorial Basketball Tournament at Greenville Junior High.

No games were played Tuesday.

The tournament resumes on Wednesday with the Greenville Blue Jays playing Effingham at 6 p.m. in a semifinal game, and Salem playing Staunton at 7 p.m. in a consolation bracket contest.

Thursday’s schedule now has Hillsboro against Aviston at 6 p.m. in a consolation bracket game, and Triad against St. Anthony in a semifinal game at 7 p.m.

The tournament concludes Friday with the first of three games starting at 5 p.m.