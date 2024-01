Breese Central is the champion of the 2023 Mater Dei Boys Holiday Basketball Tournament.

The Cougars defeated Red Bay from Alabama, 51-33, in Saturday’s title game. It’s the first time since 2016 that Central has won the Mater Dei Tournament crown.

Third place went to Wesclin with a 64-38 win over Nashville, and Mascoutah took fifth place, defeating Mater Dei 41-38.