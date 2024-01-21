Cheerleaders First At Burke Tournament

The Greenville Junior High cheerleading squad placed first in the competition at the James Burke Memorial Basketball Tournament.

Members of the team are Addy Bauer, Laura Craver, Lydia Ealy, Emree Joiner, Kylie Townzen, Envy Beil, Jocelyn Crites, Olivia Goodson, Mia Mains, Melaney Wickman, Maci Bone, Kember Deblois, Avery Hentze and Elyse Plant.

The cheer coach is Gayla Brauns.

The Aviston squad placed second and Effingham was third.

The Blue Jays cheerleading teams have won first place 26 times since 1972, including the last 16 tournaments.