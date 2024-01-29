Comet Cheerleaders Sixth At Sectional

The Greenville Comets cheerleaders finished sixth at the IHSA sectional in Mt. Vernon Saturday.

The GHS squad just missed a trip to state. The Comets were four-tenths of a point away from fifth place in the Small Division.

Members of the GHS cheer team are Lola Carman, Holly Dunn, Sidney Griffin, Aubrie Hessenauer, Madi Hook, Megan Ridens and Sophia Stephens.

The Breese Central and Mater Dei cheer squads are going to state, based on their sectional results. The Central squad placed first in the Small Division and Mater Dei was third.

Also in the Mt. Vernon Sectional, Highland qualified for state with a second place finish in the Co-Ed Division.

Triad placed fourth in the Medium Division to advance to state.

The state preliminary round is Friday with the finals Saturday in Bloomington.