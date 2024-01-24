Comet Top Carlyle In Overtime

The Greenville Comets picked up a big win at home Tuesday night, defeating the Carlyle Indians in overtime.
The final score was 46-44.
The two teams met in the third game of the season with the Indians winning 49-37 at Carlyle.
Comets’ Head Coach Todd Cantrill said he knew Carlyle had a size advantage and was good team that has put together an excellent season.
Click below to hear him tell Jeff Leidel what he felt were the keys to the victory:
The Comets are 15-8 for the season.
They play at home Friday night in a South Central Conference game against Southwestern Piasa. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.
The Comets will be in the Pinckneyville Showcase on Saturday, going up against Lovejoy at 11:30 a.m.