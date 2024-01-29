Comets Complete Three-Win Week

The Greenville Comets’ trip to the Pinckneyville Shootout Saturday morning was successful.

The Comets defeated Sparta 54-38 to end the week with three victories. They posted wins over Carlyle, Southwestern Piasa and Sparta last week to improve their overall record to 17-8 for the season.

In the Sparta contest, senior Kaleb Gardner had a big first half with 20 points. He ended the game with 28.

Nick Grull scored eight and Cale Ackerman had six.

The Comets’ next game is Friday at home against Gillespie. The freshmen play at 5 p.m. with the junior varsity action at 6 and the varsity game to follow.

The win last Friday over Southwestern gave the Comets a 2-2 record in the South Central Conference. They are in a four-way tie for fourth place. Litchfield is unbeaten in first place, followed by Southwestern and Hillsboro at 3-1. The Comets are tied with Pana, Staunton and Vandalia.