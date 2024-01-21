Comets Fall In Fifth Place Game

The Greenville Comet varsity boys played in the fifth place game at the Rick McGraw Invitational at Litchfield Saturday afternoon.

The Comets were defeated by Roxana 58-48.

GHS went 2-2 in the tournament and is now 14-8 overall. The Comets host Carlyle Tuesday night and play at home Friday against Southwestern Piasa.

Greenville was in the Raymond Lincolnwood Junior Varsity Tournament Saturday and beat Edinburg 52-32 in the consolation semifinals.

Aaron Cook scored 15 points for the winners and Carter Manhart added 12 points.

Greenville High will play in the tournament’s consolation championship game on Monday.