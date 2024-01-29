Comets Grab Another Big Home Win

The Greenville Comets played one of their better games of the season Friday night at home and rolled to a 56-26 victory over Southwestern Piasa.

The Comets took control with a 28-point first quarter. They led by 22 going into the second quarter, but were outscored 12-3 in that frame, which shrank the lead to 13.

The Comets came back alive in the third quarter, outscoring the visitors 20-4, and in the fourth quarter it was a running clock when the difference reached 30 points.

Click below to hear Head Coach Todd Cantrill talk with Jeff Leidel after the game:

Kaleb Gardner scored 21 points and Cale Ackerman had 14.

The Comets are now 16-8 overall and 2-2 in the South Central Conference. It was the first SCC loss for Southwestern. GHS plays at 11:30 this morning against Sparta in the Pinkneyville Shootout.

The Greenville junior varsity team topped Southwestern 49-34. Top scorers were Eli Shadowens with 16 points, Carter Manhart with 14 and Aaron Cook with 11.

The freshman Comets won 32-10 as Austin Swalley scored 17 and Drake Graber had 11.